FACT CHECK: Here’s Where Wisconsin Ranks This Year For Manufacturing Job Creation

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker claimed that his state added “the second most new manufacturing jobs in the country” over the last year.

Verdict: True

Wisconsin added 22,800 manufacturing jobs over the last 12 months, the second highest of any state.

Fact Check:

Walker, who is up for re-election in November, made the claim at a campaign rally Wednesday with President Donald Trump.

The latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that 22,800 manufacturing jobs were added in Wisconsin from September 2017 to September 2018. Only Texas had a larger increase, with 27,500 manufacturing jobs added. Florida (19,500), Ohio (16,100) and Illinois (14,600) also saw substantial increases over the last year.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development frequently touts its jobs numbers. “The latest data show a continuation of very robust growth in the manufacturing sector in Wisconsin,” Secretary Ray Allen said in an October press release. “The Wisconsin economy is hitting on all cylinders.”

The figures for September are preliminary and subject to revision, as some companies do not have payroll data available for BLS at the time of its release.

Manufacturing in the state has nearly returned to pre-recession levels. About 490,000, or 16 percent, of the 3 million people employed in Wisconsin work in the manufacturing sector.



Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn agreed last year to build a factory in the state in exchange for tax breaks. The company expects the plant will create anywhere from 3,000 to 13,000 jobs.

