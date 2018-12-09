FACT CHECK: Was Trump The Only Leader To Not Wear A G20 Lapel Pin?

A meme posted on the “President Trump Fans” Facebook page Dec. 2 claimed that President Donald Trump was the only world leader at the G20 summit to not wear a G20 lapel pin.

“Everyone is wearing the G20 lapel pin except one person,” the meme claimed.

Verdict: False

While Trump did not wear a G20 lapel pin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not either.

Fact Check:

World leaders recently convened at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The forum brings together 19 countries and the European Union in an effort to allow the world’s most powerful economies to cooperate on global challenges.

The Daily Caller analyzed photos and video from the event and found that most leaders at the summit wore pins that represented the G20 on their lapels. Trump, however, did not wear the pin, choosing to wear an American flag pin instead. Trudeau also opted to not wear the G20 pin in favor of a maple leaf pin. (The maple leaf is an emblem of Canada.)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appears to have worn a pin of his country’s flag along with the G20 pin. Some other leaders did the same, including Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, all of whom were invited to the summit as guests.

Photos from Reuters and Getty do not show Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany wearing the G20 pin, although the Embassy of Germany told TheDC that she did wear it. She appears to have worn the pin on her left pocket at a G20 gala on Nov. 30.

The pin worn by most of the leaders was designed by Ignacio Bárcena, G20 Argentina told TheDC. “Sober and clean, the form of a fan means to reference the range of issues discussed in the G20 and the momentum of Buenos Aires (Spanish for “good airs”), which is where the Summit took place. The pin includes the year, a part of the mandala in the G20 logo and the word Argentina,” the organization said.

At least one leader, Argentine President Mauricio Macri, wore a different G20 pin, a circle with “G20” engraved on it.

The meme implies that Trump’s choice to wear the American flag pin signals his “America First” worldview.

Trump expressed this sentiment to the U.N. General Assembly in September. “America is governed by Americans,” he said. “We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”

It is unclear why Trudeau did not wear the G20 pin, as he has championed internationalism during his time as prime minister. Both the Embassy of Canada and the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met after the G20 summit for what the White House called a “highly successful meeting” in which Trump agreed to hold off on raising tariffs as the U.S. negotiates a trade agreement with China.

Former President Barack Obama also opted to wear an American flag lapel pin at the G20 summit in 2016.

