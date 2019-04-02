FACT CHECK: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

Caitlin McFall | Contributor

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s comments have gotten her into hot water recently, but she also said something that largely slipped under the radar – that it’s a “myth” and “unscientific” that transgender women have a “direct competitive advantage” in women’s powerlifting.

Omar wrote a letter to USA Powerlifting after it refused to let a transgender women enter a Minnesota competition.

“I urge you to reconsider this discriminatory, unscientific policy and follow the example of the International Olympic Committee,” she said. “The myth that transgender women have a ‘direct competitive advantage’ is not supported by medical science, and it continues to stoke fear and violence against one of the most at-risk committees in the world.”

Do transgender women, individuals who were born biologically male and later transition to being a woman, have an advantage over female athletes after they undergo hormone therapy?

Tune in to see whether or not her comments regarding the scientific community were accurate. (RELATED: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Says Prosecuting Weightlifters Is Not Part Of His Jurisdiction)

To see more about the research that went into this fact check, continue reading here.

Caitlin McFall

Contributor

Trending

FACT CHECK: Ilhan Omar Says It's A 'Myth' That Transgender Women Have A 'Competitive Advantage' In Powerlifting
FACT CHECK: Did Beto O'Rourke Say He Wanted To Throw The Elderly And Wounded Veterans In The Garbage?
FACT CHECK: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Trans Women Have A ‘Direct Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting
FACT CHECK: Here Were The First 3 Bills Introduced By House Democrats