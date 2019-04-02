FACT CHECK: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s comments have gotten her into hot water recently, but she also said something that largely slipped under the radar – that it’s a “myth” and “unscientific” that transgender women have a “direct competitive advantage” in women’s powerlifting.

Omar wrote a letter to USA Powerlifting after it refused to let a transgender women enter a Minnesota competition.

“I urge you to reconsider this discriminatory, unscientific policy and follow the example of the International Olympic Committee,” she said. “The myth that transgender women have a ‘direct competitive advantage’ is not supported by medical science, and it continues to stoke fear and violence against one of the most at-risk committees in the world.”

Do transgender women, individuals who were born biologically male and later transition to being a woman, have an advantage over female athletes after they undergo hormone therapy?

