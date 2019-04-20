FACT CHECK: Doctored Photo Disparages Progressive Congresswomen

An image being shared on Facebook shows what appears to be four progressive congresswomen meeting in a room adorned with the ISIS flag and a portrait of former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Verdict: False

The image is a doctored version of a photo that was taken of the four congresswomen at a November town hall.

Fact Check:

Featured in the photo are altered versions of freshmen congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The altered image was shared by multiple users on Facebook.

Omar and Tlaib are two of three Muslims now serving in Congress. Pressley, who represents Massachusetts’s 7th congressional district, is the first black woman to represent her state in Congress, and Ocasio-Cortez, at 29, is the youngest woman to ever serve in Congress. All four are members of the Progressive Caucus.

The original photo of the four was taken in November 2018 at VoteRunLead’s “Women & Power” town hall.

Ocasio-Cortez shared the image on Instagram Nov. 12 with the caption “Squad.” The image shows the four women sitting and smiling. No ISIS flag or portrait of bin Laden are in sight.

View this post on Instagram Squad . cc @ilhanmn @ayannapressley @rashidatlaib A post shared by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@ocasio2018) on Nov 12, 2018 at 3:21pm PST

Tlaib shared a similar image that day, writing, “#DreamTeam in Congress.”

The 116th Congress is the most racially and ethnically diverse ever, according to Pew Research Center.

Ocasio-Cortez and Omar have recently garnered national media attention – Ocasio-Cortez for sponsoring the Green New Deal and Omar for comments she made about the 9/11 terrorist attacks that received backlash.

