FACT CHECK: Did Ilhan Omar Say That ‘All White Men Should Be Put In Chains’?

A meme shared on Facebook contained a quote purportedly from Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar that called for white men to be “put in chains as slaves because they will never submit to Islam.”

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller News Foundation found no evidence that Omar ever said this.

Fact Check:

Omar was elected to Congress in November to represent Minnesota’s fifth congressional district. She is one of three Muslims currently serving in Congress.

The meme has been circulating for months, yet TheDCNF found no evidence Omar ever called for white men to be “put in chains.”

Omar herself addressed the false quote on Twitter, writing in November, “Who said facts mattered?”

Who said facts mattered? ????????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LMomzRrLZj — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 19, 2018

She did make the first statement quoted in the meme – “I am America’s hope and the president’s nightmare” – during a 2017 interview with comedian Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.

The image featured in the meme is from a September 2017 Time Magazine profile of Omar.

Omar has faced calls to be removed from her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee over comments she made that were condemned as anti-Semitic. She also faced a wave of criticism after a video surfaced of her characterizing the 9/11 terrorist attacks as “some people did something.”

Prior to her election to Congress, Omar served one term in Minnesota’s House of Representatives.

Her office did not respond to a request for comment.

