FACT CHECK: Did Hillary Clinton Once Say That Democratic Voters Are ‘Just Plain Stupid’?

A meme posted to Facebook Wednesday claimed that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton referred to Democratic voters as “stupid” and manipulatable.

“Look, the average Democrat voter is just plain stupid. They’re easy to manipulate. That’s the easy part,” the meme quotes her as saying. The remark allegedly comes from commentator Dick Morris’ book “Rewriting History.”

Verdict: False

The quote does not appear in the text of the book, nor does it appear anywhere credible online.

Fact Check:

Morris is a political commentator, author and former adviser to President Bill Clinton. He worked for the 1996 presidential re-election campaign of Clinton until a tabloid reported that Morris had been seeing a prostitute and allowed her to listen to White House phone calls. He resigned a couple months before the general election.

After the release of Hillary Clinton’s autobiography, “Living History,” Morris published “Rewriting History” as a rebuttal.

The meme cites Morris’ book as the source for its quote, however, these words do not appear in the text. The Daily Caller found no reputable sources for the remark online. According to Snopes, the image first appeared on the Tumblr page “Shocking Hillary Clinton Quotes” in October 2015. The page was last active in November 2018.

