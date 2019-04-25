FACT CHECK: Did Every Senate Democrat Who Voted Against The Born Alive Bill Receive Donations From Planned Parenthood?

A former member of the Pussycat Dolls, Kaya Jones, recently tweeted out that “every single democrat that voted against the born alive bill received money from Planned Parenthood.”

The Born-Alive bill is short for the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, legislation put forward by Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska in January that aims to “prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion,” according to the bill summary.

Democrats took issue with the legislation, calling it an attack on a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions. Sasse, for his part, said that the bill “doesn’t have anything to do with Roe v. Wade.” (RELATED: Have There Really Been 60 Million Abortions Since Roe v. Wade?)

