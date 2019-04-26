FACT CHECK: Fake Chick-fil-A Giveaway Spreads Like Wildfire On Facebook

The Facebook page Chick-fil-A.com claimed Friday to be hosting a giveaway of free Chick-fil-A for a year.

“5 of our last contest winners of free Chick-fil-A for a year have yet to respond so we have decided that someone who shares by 10pm tonight will win it instead! Don’t miss out on this once in a life time opportunity,” the page wrote before signing off as “Chick-fil-A.”

Verdict: False

This Facebook post is not associated with the Chick-fil-A brand and does not represent a real, ongoing contest.

Chick-n mini lovers will have to look elsewhere to get their fill, because sharing, liking or commenting on this post is not going to earn them any free product from Chick-fil-A.

“That is not a legitimate account or giveaway associated with Chick-fil-A, Inc,” Leigh Jackson, with Jackson Spalding, a press company representing Chick-fil-A, told The Daily Caller.

The post, which had received over 19,000 shares at time of publication, claims that the contest’s previous winners failed to claim their prize. However, there are no other posts about such a contest on the page. In fact, Friday’s post is the only post on the entire page.

The page was created on March 5, 2019 and has more than 34,000 likes. While categorized as a “Just for Fun” page, the account contains no disclaimers that it is not a legitimate page for the company, nor does it identify itself as a parody account.

