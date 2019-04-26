FACT CHECK: Did Kurt Russell Suggest That Democrats Are ‘Enemies Of The State’?

A meme shared to the Facebook group Trump Train attributes a quote about what happens “if the Dems regain power” to the actor Kurt Russell.

“If the Dems regain power, they have promised to abolish the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, & 6th Amendments. Also the Senate, the Electoral College, the Supreme Court, borders, ICE, and more. When do we get to declare them enemies of the state?” reads the full quote.

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller News Foundation found no evidence that Russell ever made this statement.

Political remarks have been misattributed to Russell in the past, sometimes stemming from Twitter users pretending to be the actor. This particular quote has appeared on social media since at least October. (RELATED: Did Kurt Russell Call Trump ‘Dedicated And Determined’?)

After a search online, TheDCNF found no evidence Russell ever made the statement contained in the meme.

One version of the image, shared by the Facebook page We the People in October, features the same quote, but in a screenshot of a tweet. An unverified Twitter user claiming to be Russell sent the tweet, even using an image of him for a profile picture; however, Russell does not appear to have a presence on Twitter.

Russell is a self-described libertarian who prefers to not talk publicly about politics. “I have my political point of view, of course; I’m an American and I’m entitled to it. But I don’t like espousing it publicly,” he told The Daily Beast in 2015.

While Russell has done his best to stay out of politics, he did make headlines in 2015 when during an interview he said that gun control wouldn’t stop terrorism. “If you think gun control is going to change the terrorists’ point of view, I think you’re, like, out of your mind,” he said.

Russell is known for his roles in movies like “Tombstone” and “Escape from L.A.”

