FACT CHECK: Did JFK Plan To Expose A Plot To ‘Enslave Every Man, Woman And Child’ Before He Was Assassinated?

An image shared on Facebook claimed that President John F. Kennedy spoke of a “plot in this country to enslave every man, woman and child” just one week before he was assassinated.

Verdict: False

There is no indication that Kennedy said this days before his assassination, or at any other time.

Fact Check:

While conspiracies theories about Kennedy’s assassination have existed for years, this theory implies that Kennedy was killed to keep him from exposing some sinister plot to “enslave” citizens of the U.S.

“There’s a plot in this country to enslave every man, woman and child. Before I leave this high and noble office, I intend to expose this plot,” the image claims Kennedy said a week before he was assassinated.

Kennedy was assassinated in Texas on Friday, Nov. 22, 1963. Seven days before that would have been Friday, Nov. 15. On that day, Kennedy gave a speech to the AFL-CIO where he talked about the economy. The quote from the image does not appear in that speech in full or in part.

Kennedy also spoke that day at the National Convention of the Catholic Youth Organization. He did not mention a plot to enslave Americans in that speech either.

The quote does not appear in any of Kennedy’s other speeches or on the quotations page of the Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

“We’re asked about this statement fairly often here in the research room, and we’ve never found evidence to verify that John F. Kennedy said or wrote it,” Stacey Chandler, an archivist with the Kennedy Library told The Daily Caller in an email.

Follow Aryssa on Twitter