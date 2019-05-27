‘This Is My Country, And I Will Do As I Please’ – Did Trump Go ‘Ballistic’ On Fox News?

An image shared on Facebook claimed that President Donald Trump went “ballistic” during an interview on “Fox and Friends,” with him supposedly saying, “I am in charge, this is my country and I will do as I please.”

It showed a screenshot from the alleged segment, transcribing his full remarks as follows:

“The Democrats can subpoena me and my administration for the next 10, 15, 20 years and we will never capitulate. They need to face the fact that I am in charge, this is my country and I will do as I please, they have no control over me. The people support me and will always support me.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Trump ever made these remarks. The image in question is photoshopped.

Fact Check:

Much to the chagrin of Trump, House Democrats have sought to subpoena his financial records, leading to an ongoing legal battle in court. Yet there is no evidence that Trump ever made these comments, on Fox News or anywhere else.

He has given many interviews on “Fox and Friends,” however this particular screenshot is doctored and actually comes from an April 25 interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. (The news ticker at the bottom of the screenshot lines up around 10 minutes into the interview.)

Instead of the transcript shown in the meme, the on-air graphics simply say, “On the Phone: President Donald Trump.”

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed that the chyron is photoshopped as well, with the original text reading, “Trump: I Want To See What Was On DNC Server,” referring to how the Democratic National Committee went with a private security firm after it was infamously hacked, rather than allow the FBI to examine its servers firsthand.