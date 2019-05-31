‘That’s Just Human Nature’ – Did Dianne Feinstein Say This Quote About Gun Control?

A meme shared on Facebook claimed that Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said a gunman will lay down his arms if no one else is armed.

“When the gunman realizes that nobody else is armed, he will lay down his weapons and turn himself in…. that’s just human nature,” reads the alleged quote.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Feinstein ever saying this. The quote appears to have originated on a now-defunct satirical website.

Fact Check:

Feinstein has been a vocal supporter of gun control for decades. In the 1990s, she authored the now-expired assault weapons ban that limited the types of firearms Americans could purchase.

The California senator has repeatedly sought to enact gun control legislation, including an updated version of the ban. “Without stronger laws to prevent straw purchasing and close the gaping holes in our background check system, a presumptive murderer barely has to lift a finger to buy a gun,” Feinstein said after the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.

However, The Daily Caller News Foundation found no evidence to suggest Feinstein ever made the statement attributed to her in the meme. An online search revealed nothing credible resembling the quote. (RELATED: Did Dianne Feinstein Say It’s Legal To Hunt Humans With 30-Round Magazines?)

The quote has circulated online for years, and the satirical website The Palookaville Post appears to be the source. Although the site is no longer accessible, a February 2013 article – “Feinstein and Boxer Ask Californians to Lay Down Their Weapons During Statewide Manhunt” – contained the quote:

“The Senators feel the best course of action is to remove all weapons from law enforcement and private citizens so no one else gets hurt,” reads a fabricated quote, attributed to a Senate communications intern. “When the gunman realizes that nobody else is armed, he will lay down his weapons and turn himself in … that’s just human nature.”

Follow Brad on Twitter

Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected]

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].