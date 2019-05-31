‘Just Like Our Founders Meant It To Be’ – Did Eric Trump Say The President Should Be Able To Hand Pick Members Of Congress?

An image shared on Facebook claimed that first son Eric Trump said, “The President should be able to choose Governors, Senators, and Congressmen, just like our Founders meant it to be. The only election should be for President.”

The meme cites a Nov. 5 appearance on Fox News.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence of Trump saying this, on cable television or anywhere else. A representative for the Trump Organization said the quote is fake.

Fact Check:

While Trump and his siblings have frequently appeared on the cable news networks during their father’s presidency, this quote does not reflect the comments of Trump, in November or at any other time.

The Daily Caller found no evidence of him making this remark, which would have likely been covered by news outlets, especially during a contentious midterm election cycle.

“That quote is absolutely fake,” Kimberly Benza, executive assistant to Trump, told the Caller in an email.

Furthermore, the assertion that the country’s founders meant for the president to appoint governors, senators, et cetera, defies the process laid out in the Constitution.

Trump did appear on Fox Business on the date noted in the meme, but he discussed his father’s record and the electoral prospects of Republicans ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

“Assuming Republicans get out, assuming Trump supporters get out, and they vote for the Republican ticket, we’re going to have an amazing night tomorrow,” Trump said of the impending elections, in which the Democrats took the House and the Republicans kept the Senate.

