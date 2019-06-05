FACT CHECK: Did Morgan Freeman Say He Hates The Word Homophobia?

An image shared on Facebook claimed that actor Morgan Freeman said, “I hate the word homophobia. It’s not a phobia. You’re not scared. You’re an a**hole.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Freeman ever making such a statement. The true origin appears to be a parody account on Twitter.

Fact Check:

June is Pride Month in the U.S., and many Facebook users are eager to share quotes showing their support for the LGBTQ community, including this particular post, which has been shared more than 250 times.

The quote featured in the image, however, does not actually come from Freeman.

No such statement appears on his official Facebook page, and Freeman does not have a public Twitter account. The Daily Caller could not find a particular interview or movie in which he said this.

The quote appears to have come from @MorgonFreeman, a parody account on Twitter that has since been suspended. The earliest known instances of the quote date back to 2012.

