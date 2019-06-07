FACT CHECK: Did Trump Say, ‘Being An Atheist Gives Me An Edge In Every Deal’?

An image shared on Facebook claimed that President Donald Trump once said, “Being an atheist gives me an edge in every deal. Christians are too moral for business.”

Behind the quote appears the cover of Trump’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence of Trump saying this statement, in “The Art of the Deal” or anywhere else.

Fact Check:

Trump’s presidential campaign was buoyed not only by his reputation as a dealmaker and businessman, but also his support among Evangelical voters. Had Trump made such a statement, it would have likely alienated a voting bloc important to his 2016 election victory.

However, there is no evidence of this being a legitimate quote from Trump. Though his every word is closely followed by the press, The Daily Caller did not find any news reports containing the statement.

The words “atheism” and “Christian” do not appear anywhere in “The Art of the Deal,” and the Caller found nothing in the book that reflected a similar sentiment.

The man who wrote the book with Trump, ghostwriter Tony Schwartz, has been openly critical of the president and expressed regret for his role in penning the best-selling book that helped Trump further his fame.

Follow Aryssa on Twitter