‘The Level Of Corruption Being Uncovered Right Now Will Rock The Nation’ – Did Steve Bannon Predict Jail Time For Obama Officials?

A meme posted on Facebook by the National Liberty Federation claimed that Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, said he wouldn’t be surprised if members of the Obama administration would soon be imprisoned.

“The level of corruption being uncovered right now will rock the nation,” reads the alleged quote.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Bannon ever made this statement.

Fact Check:

Bannon served as chief executive for the Trump campaign and, after Trump’s 2016 election victory, chief strategist in the White House. Described as a “populist firebrand,” he directed his ire at so-called “globalists” and cast figures like former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as members of a “corrupt elite.”

The National Liberty Federation has a history of spreading misinformation through its memes, with this post alleging that Bannon once predicted jail time for members of the Obama administration. “I wouldn’t be surprised if by the end of President Trump’s first term you see multiple people from Barack Obama’s administration, if not he himself, in Federal prison,” it quotes him as saying.

However, there is no evidence that Bannon ever made this statement. Though the quote has been circulating online since at least 2017, an internet search revealed no credible sources linking it to him.

Bannon and the White House parted ways in August 2017, seven months into the Trump administration.

