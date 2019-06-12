FACT CHECK: Does This Picture Show Meghan Markle With George Soros’ Son?

A post shared on Facebook claims to show the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, with the son of billionaire George Soros.

“Prince Harry’s wife and George Soros [sic] son. Well doesn’t that tell you something,” one user captioned the photo.

Verdict: False

While this image does show Soros’ son, Alexander, Markle is not pictured.

Fact Check:

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain and before debate erupted over whether Trump called Markle “nasty,” this image re-emerged after previously being used to claim that Soros and Markle both attended a “spirit cooking” event in 2013.

There’s one major problem, though: the woman pictured is not Markle. Rather, it is a woman named Hannah Motley. The man in the image is Alexander Soros, son of billionaire philanthropist and Democratic donor George Soros. Motley appears to be the daughter of Joel Motley, chairman emeritus on the board of Human Rights Watch.

According to contemporaneous reporting from The Wall Street Journal, the photo shows Motley and Soros attending an avant-garde art experience in the Hamptons. It had nothing to do with Trump or the British royal family and took place nearly six years before Trump’s recent state visit.

Markle, who was an actress before marrying into the royal family, was not present during Trump’s meetings with the queen and other family members. She welcomed her first child, Archie, in early May.

