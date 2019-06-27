FACT CHECK: Did Greenpeace Hang A ‘CONCENTRATION CAMPS’ Banner From The Trump Hotel In Vegas?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a large yellow Greenpeace banner with the words “CONCENTRATION CAMPS” hanging from the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

“BREAKING NOW: Demonstrators hang sign from Trump Tower in Las Vegas, protesting the Trump administration’s undocumented immigrant detention centers, unsafe and unsanitary conditions,” the caption reads. “Or, was it a hoax?”

Verdict: False

Greenpeace USA confirmed to The Daily Caller that it did not hang a sign from the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas.

Fact Check:

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez likened detention centers holding illegal immigrants at the southern border to concentration camps in an Instagram Live video last week. Shortly thereafter, reports emerged detailing the poor conditions witnessed at some of these facilities.

The image, which depicts a Greenpeace banner hanging from the Last Vegas hotel in protest, is actually a screenshot of a video originally posted on Twitter. The video creator, Paul Lee Ticks, has a history of posting doctored images and videos on social media. In fact, he previously posted a video very similar to the one in question, only with a different message on the photoshopped banner.

Greenpeace, an environmental nonprofit, often uses yellow banners to make political statements. Its members have even deployed prominent banners to protest the Trump administration in the past.

However, Greenpeace confirmed that it took no such action in Las Vegas. Perry Wheeler, senior communications specialist for Greenpeace, told the Caller in an email, “It is indeed a fake video.”

It also tweeted out a statement, declaring the video a hoax.

While this video is fake, the Trump administration’s inhumane detention centers are, tragically, very real. Here is a list of organizations mobilizing to help https://t.co/JBVYra8CJu https://t.co/6VnfmeVDob — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) June 25, 2019

As demonstrated in its tweet, Greenpeace has taken a public stance on the detention facilities, though not in the manner alleged in the viral image.

Follow Aislinn on Twitter

Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected]ailycaller.com.