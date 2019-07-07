FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show The Crowd At Trump’s July 4th Celebration?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows the crowd at President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration Thursday.

Verdict: False

This is actually a photograph from former President Barack Obama’s 2009 inaugural celebration.

Fact Check:

Thousands of people braved pouring rain on Thursday to attend Trump’s Independence Day celebration on the National Mall. The festivities included musical performances, displays of military equipment and flyovers by every branch of the military.

Despite unpredictable weather conditions, which vacillated between humid heat and thunderstorms, the crowd stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument.

A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument! #SaluteToAmerica???????? pic.twitter.com/nJghdfqIhX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2019

“A great crowd of tremendous Patriots this evening, all the way back to the Washington Monument!” Trump posted on Twitter.

However, the image shared by the Facebook page TRUMP POWER does not show the Independence Day crowd. It’s actually a picture taken by photographer Doug Mills for The New York Times before a pre-inauguration concert celebrating the swearing in of Obama as the 44th president in 2009.

The event, called “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration,” took place on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Jan. 18 of that year, with a lineup of musicians that included Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder.

Trump had a similar celebration in the days leading up to his inauguration in 2017. His inaugural concert featured musicians like country singer Toby Keith and pop rock band 3 Doors Down.

