FACT CHECK: Did Megan Rapinoe Wave A ‘Trump 2020’ Flag On The Soccer Field?

An image shared on Facebook supposedly shows Megan Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team, waving a “Trump 2020” flag on the field.

Verdict: False

The campaign flag is photoshopped onto a picture of Rapinoe celebrating a goal during the World Cup quarterfinal game.

Fact Check:

Millions of soccer fans tuned in Sunday to watch the U.S. women’s national team win its fourth World Cup final. The team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to secure the title, with Rapinoe scoring a goal in the 61st minute to break a scoring drought.

Rapinoe scored six goals during the whole tournament, earning her the award of top goal scorer. After scoring, she often makes her now-signature celebratory pose: arms proudly outstretched.

This image depicts her post-goal pose, but with the addition of a large, blue “Trump 2020” flag in her left hand.

Rapinoe has been outspoken in her political beliefs, from not joining her teammates in singing the national anthem to advocating for equal pay for female soccer players. In an interview posted on social media, she said she had no plans to go to the White House if the national team won.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

“I’m not going to the f*****g White House,” said Rapinoe in short interview clip with Eight by Eight, a soccer magazine.

Rapinoe has made her opinion of President Donald Trump very clear, which makes the image of her holding a pro-Trump flag immediately suspect.

The Daily Caller found the original photograph, taken by the Associated Press on June 28. No flag in sight, it shows Rapinoe celebrating a U.S. goal during the quarterfinal match against France, according to the caption.

Another Facebook user posted the doctored image with a more telling caption: “I just want this to go viral to tick her off!!” That post has been shared more than 200,000 times since it was originally posted on July 2.