FACT CHECK: Does Ocasio-Cortez Want To Repeal Daylight Saving Time To Combat Climate Change?

An image shared on Facebook attributes a quote to Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that says, “We need to repeal Daylight Savings Time as a primary measure to decrease the rate of climate change. Fewer hours of sunshine equal less heat hitting Earth’s surface.”

“We’re running out of time!” she allegedly adds.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Ocasio-Cortez has ever called for such action. The quote comes from an article on a satirical news website.

Fact Check:

The freshman congresswoman from New York is frequently credited with fake quotes, often in an attempt to make her look unintelligent. This image falls into that category, claiming that Ocasio-Cortez called for the repeal of Daylight Saving Time to mitigate climate change. (RELATED: Did Ocasio-Cortez Say Time Zones Will Protect The US From Chinese Missiles?)

The Daily Caller found no evidence that Ocasio-Cortez has ever advocated for such action. The quote actually originated in an article published on a satirical news website called NPC Daily.

According to the March 10 article, Ocasio-Cortez spent nearly four hours speaking on the House floor about the Green New Deal. The piece claims that it was during this speech that she called for ending the practice of moving clocks forward an hour.

However, a search of her remarks in the congressional record didn’t turn up any similar phrases. No credible media outlets have reported on the issue other than to debunk the claim.