FACT CHECK: Did Trump Point To A Sign That Says ‘Go Back To The S***hole You Came From’?

An image shared on Facebook appears to show President Donald Trump pointing to a sign that reads, “If you hate America, you can go back to the s***hole you came from!!!”

Verdict: False

The doctored photograph, taken in 2017, actually depicts the president gesturing at a “Merry Christmas” sign.

Fact Check:

In November 2017, Trump traveled to Missouri to deliver remarks on tax reform at a convention center just outside of St. Louis. It was at that event more than a year ago that the president pointed to a red placard on stage.

Contrary to what the meme claims, the sign did not encourage people who dislike America to leave the country. It actually had a much kinder sentiment, simply reading, “Merry Christmas.”

The original image, which The Daily Caller found through a reverse image search, comes from a Reuters photographer.

Internet users have manipulated the words on the placard to express different sentiments in the past. For example, one photoshopped version makes it quote “Gucci Gang,” a popular rap song from 2017.

The doctored image derives its message from comments Trump reportedly made about Haiti and some African countries last year. Trump allegedly referred to those nations as “s***hole countries” during a meeting with senators. The U.N. human rights office condemned the language, saying the remark was “racist” if true.

Trump came under fire last week for suggesting that a group of progressive congresswomen “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” The tweet was widely believed to refer to Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, all of whom are U.S. citizens and, with the exception of Omar, were born in the U.S.

The Democrat-led House passed a resolution July 16 condemning his tweets as “racist comments that have legitimized increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.”

Trump responded to the vote, saying over Twitter, “Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!”