FACT CHECK: Did Isaac Newton Say This Quote About Tact?

Trevor Schakohl | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on Facebook credits Sir Isaac Newton with saying, “Tact is the knack of making a point without making an enemy.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Newton ever made this statement. It may actually come from advertising executive Howard W. Newton.

Fact Check:

An English physicist and mathematician, Newton formulated three laws describing the motion of objects that would eventually form the basis of classical mechanics. He published the three laws of motion, as well as his theory of universal gravity, in the “Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica.”

Newton wrote on a variety of subjects during his lifetime, ranging from the motion of the planets to the composition of white light, yet there is no evidence that he authored this saying. A search of the Newton Project archive turned up no results in his texts, notebooks, or correspondence.

“Isaac Newton never made such a statement,” said California Institute of Technology professor Mordechai Feingold in an email to The Daily Caller. “It’s often attributed to Howard Newton.”

Indeed, website Quote Investigator found the earliest match for the statement in the August 1946 issue of a women’s magazine called Redbook. The quote, which appears in a sidebar along with seven other sayings, appears to have been written by Howard W. Newton.

Trevor Schakohl

Fact Check Reporter
Follow Trevor on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion?  Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did Winston Churchill Say, 'Behavior Never Lies'?
FACT CHECK: Did George Orwell Say, 'Telling The Truth Is A Revolutionary Act'?
FACT CHECK: Did Morgan Freeman Say He Hates The Word Homophobia?
FACT CHECK: Did Isaac Newton Say This Quote About Tact?