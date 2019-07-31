FACT CHECK: Did Trump Tweet, ‘Handicapped And Minority Children Are Too Disruptive In the Classroom’?

An image shared on Facebook claims that President Donald Trump tweeted, “DeVos is right. Handicapped and minority children are too disruptive in the classroom.”

“Disaster!” the purported tweet continues. “Perhaps not everyone needs K-12 education.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of the president tweeting this or Education Secretary Betsy DeVos saying it.

Fact Check:

The alleged tweet, which is dated to February 14, 2017, in the screen grab, implies that DeVos believes disabled and minority students are “too disruptive in the classroom.”

If DeVos made such a statement, however, it would almost certainly have been picked up by the media, yet no news outlets have reported on it. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims That Fox News Isn’t Covering The Mueller Hearings)

The Department of Education press secretary Elizabeth Hill confirmed in an email to The Daily Caller that DeVos never said anything to that effect: “Absolutely not. The Secretary never said that. And that’s a fake tweet — not from the president’s account.”

There is no evidence that the president ever tweeted this. A search of his Twitter accounts —@realDonaldTrump and @POTUS — turned up no results. ProPublica’s archive of Trump’s deleted tweets also had no record of him tweeting and then deleting it on February 14, 2017, or any other date.

A Facebook group called “Democrats for a Blue America” first posted the fake tweet in February 2017, according to Snopes. (The page has since been deleted.)

The original Facebook post, debunked by Snopes in 2017, likely referred to an exchange between DeVos and a Democratic senator during her confirmation hearing regarding the federal law that guarantees free appropriate public education to students with disabilities. When asked whether schools receiving federal funds should be required to meet the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act requirements, DeVos said that the matter was “best left to the states,” though she later said, “federal law must be followed where federal dollars are in play.”