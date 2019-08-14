FACT CHECK: Did Jim Carrey Say, ‘Society Is Collapsing’?

An image shared on Facebook claims “Dumb and Dumber” actor Jim Carrey said, “Society is collapsing.”

Verdict: False

A celebrity did say this, but it was actually British comedian Russell Brand.

Fact Check:

Carrey, an award-winning actor who has appeared in films such as “Man on the Moon” and “Bruce Almighty,” has delved into social commentary in recent years, creating political cartoons that express his opinions on current events.

The meme, which has been shared more than 24,000 times, purports that Carrey believes society is collapsing. The alleged statement continues, “People are starting to recognize that the reason they feel like they’re mentally ill is that they’re living in a system that’s not designed to suit the human spirit.”

However, Carrey did not say the quote attributed to him in the Facebook post. Marleah Leslie, the actor’s publicist, confirmed as much in an email to the Daily Caller, adding, “The quote is actually from Russell Brand from a BBC article.”

Indeed, Brand made the statement during a 2017 BBC interview while discussing the topics of mental health and addiction. At the time, he was promoting his book “Recovery: Freedom From Our Addiction,” which was released in October of that year.