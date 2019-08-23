FACT CHECK: Did Kamala Harris Say, ‘After We Impeach, We Round Up The Trump Supporters’?

An image shared on Facebook claims California Sen. Kamala Harris said, “After we impeach, we round up the Trump supporters.”

Verdict: False

Harris never made this statement. It comes from an article published on a satire website.

Fact Check:

The image, which has been shared on pro-Trump Facebook pages, seemingly shows two screen grabs from an unidentified news article. One appears to be a headline directly attributing the quote to Harris, and the other is a longer statement, also presumably from her:

And once he’s gone and we have regained our rightful place in the White House, look out if you supported him and endorsed his actions, because we’ll be coming for you next. You will feel the vengeance of a nation. No stone will be left unturned as we seek you out in every corner of this great nation. For it is you who have betrayed us.

While Harris has publicly stated that she supports Congress taking steps to impeach President Donald Trump, The Daily Caller found no evidence that Harris ever made the two statements attributed to her in the Facebook post. An internet search revealed no credible sources linking them to her.

The screen grabs in the image actually come from an article on Bustatroll.org, a parody news website that describes itself as part of a network that publishes “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”