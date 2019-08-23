FACT CHECK: Viral Image That Purportedly Shows Ilhan Omar With Gun Was Actually Taken Before She Was Born

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar checking an automatic rifle while wearing a military uniform.

Verdict: False

The photo shows a female Somali Army recruit in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia. It was taken four years before Omar was born.

Fact Check:

Social media users frequently post images that falsely claim to depict politicians, often in attempts to show them in a negative light. This image is one of those cases, allegedly showing Omar checking an automatic rifle at an extremist group training camp. (RELATED: Viral Image Questions Kamala Harris’ Racial Background)

Born in Somalia, the freshman congresswoman for Minnesota immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee in the 1990s and later became an American citizen. She was elected to Congress in 2018.

However, the woman featured in the picture shared on Facebook is not, in fact, Omar. The original image, which the Daily Caller found through a reverse image search, actually shows a female Somali Army recruit at a training camp in Mogadishu, according to the caption.

It was taken in February 1978, so it is impossible for the woman in the photograph to be Omar, as she was born in 1982.