FACT CHECK: Did Warren Buffett Give This Piece Of Life Advice?

An image shared on Facebook claims billionaire investor Warren Buffett said, “You will continue to suffer if you have an emotional reaction to everything that is said to you.”

“True power is sitting back and observing things with logic. True power is restraint,” the alleged quote continues. “If words control you that means everyone else controls you. Breath, and allow things to pass.”

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller found no evidence that Buffett said this quote, though it has been linked to him since a parody account tweeted it in 2018.

Fact Check:

Buffett, a successful investor known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. The multinational holding company owns more than 60 subsidiaries, including auto insurer GEICO and food manufacturer Kraft Heinz. According to Forbes, Buffett has an estimated net worth of $82.5 billion.

The alleged quote was first linked to Buffet in 2018, after a Twitter account (which has since been suspended) masquerading as the billionaire investor tweeted it out, along with other pieces of life advice. After the tweet went viral, a spokesperson for Buffett confirmed to ABC News that the account was fake.

Contributing even more to its dubiousness, the statement cannot be found anywhere in in his book “The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America.”

Elements of the statement have appeared on social media since at least 2009, according to the website Quote Investigator. The closest match for the quote attributed to Buffett in the Facebook post comes from a 2016 Twitter thread.

Martial artist Bruce Lee has also been credited with coining the words, though there is no evidence he said them either. No credible sources link the quote to him, and the authors of two Lee biographies – Matthew Polly and Bruce Thomas – said that they did not recognize it in emails to the Daily Caller.