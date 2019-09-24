FACT CHECK: Did Shakespeare Say, ‘All Glory Comes From Daring To Begin’?

An image shared on Facebook claims that playwright William Shakespeare said, “All glory comes from daring to begin.”

Verdict: False

The statement appears nowhere in Shakespeare’s writing. It actually comes from writer and politician Eugene Ware‘s 1889 poem.

Fact Check:

Shakespeare was a playwright and poet active during the late 16th and early 17th century. He wrote, along with numerous sonnets and other poems, at least 37 plays, including “Romeo and Juliet” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

However, nowhere is these works, or any of his other plays, does the statement attributed to Shakespeare in the Facebook post appear. The Daily Caller searched a digital archive of all his plays, as well as his collected poems, but found no similar or matching expressions.

The Folger Shakespeare Library included the saying in a 2017 list of “commonly misattributed” quotes. (RELATED: Did Shakespeare Say, ‘The Earth Has Music For Those Who Listen’?)

The statement actually comes from Ware‘s poem “John Brown,” according to the Folger Shakespeare Library. The poem, inspired by the abolitionist of the same name, was published in 1889 as part of his “Rhymes of Ironquill” poetry collection.