FACT CHECK: Did Clint Eastwood Die From A Heart Attack Like This Facebook Post Claims?

A link shared on Facebook purportedly shows a CNN video with more than 635,000 views that announces actor Clint Eastwood has died from a heart attack while filming a commercial.

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller found no credible reports that Eastwood has died from a heart attack. The video and website it was posted on have no apparent affiliation with CNN.

Fact Check:

The video, which prompted much speculation on social media and garnered more than 635,000 views on YouTube, masquerades as content from CNN, with the video caption saying, “The Actor, Filmmaker, Musician, and Politician Dies Of Heart Attack At 89. He Was Filming A Commercial.”

However, the video did not actually come from CNN. It has not been posted on CNN’s website nor the network’s social media accounts. The website linked in the Facebook post also has no apparent affiliation with the cable news network.

The video’s claim that Eastwood, known for roles in films like “Dirty Harry” and “Million Dollar Baby,” has died from a heart attack while shooting a television commercial doesn’t hold up either. If Eastwood had passed away, it would have been reported by the media, yet no credible news outlets have picked up the story. Eastwood’s family has not issued a press release.

This is not the first time that Eastwood has been the target of a celebrity death hoax. False claims of the actor’s death also circulated in 2017.