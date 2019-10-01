‘The Fence Test’ – Did Jeff Foxworthy Write This Post Distinguishing Republicans From Democrats?

A Facebook post credits comedian Jeff Foxworthy with creating a series of statements distinguishing Republicans from Democrats.

“If a Republican reads this, he’ll forward it so his friends can have a good laugh,” reads a line from the post. “A Democrat will delete it because he’s ‘offended.'”

Verdict: False

Foxworthy debunked the attribution in a 2013 Facebook post.

Fact Check:

An award-winning comedian, Foxworthy is known for delivering “You Might Be a Redneck” one-liners during his standup routines. The Facebook post, which distinguishes Republicans from Democrats in a series of statements, seems to resemble the format of these popular jokes. (RELATED: Did Steve Harvey Author This Pro-Trump Statement?)

Yet, while Foxworthy has supported at least one Republican political candidate in the past, there is no evidence that the comedian made this series of statements. A search of his verified social media accounts didn’t turn up any matches, except for a 2013 Facebook post debunking the attribution.

“There seems to be a post going around with my name on it,” wrote Foxworthy on Facebook. “I would just like to clear the air and say it was not created by me. It is nothing close to my beliefs and someone just slapped my name on it.”

The series of statements, debunked by Snopes in 2013, has been circulating online since at least 2010, when someone posted it without attribution in the comments section of an article on an educational website.