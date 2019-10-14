FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show The Crowd Outside Trump’s Minnesota Rally?

An image shared on Facebook more than 500 times purportedly shows the crowd outside the campaign rally that President Donald Trump held Oct. 10 in Minneapolis.

Verdict: False

The image actually shows a crowd at the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade in Ohio.

Fact Check:

Trump held a campaign rally Oct. 10 in Minneapolis. It was the first such event since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would initiate a formal impeachment inquiry against the president. (RELATED: 3 Claims From Trump’s Rally In Minnesota)

This image, shared more than 500 times since being posted Oct. 11, allegedly depicts a large crowd of Trump supporters outside Target Center, the arena where the Minnesota rally was held. However, it does not actually show people outside that rally.

Instead, the picture depicts a crowd attending the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade in Ohio that year. In the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors team to bring the first professional sports championship title to the city in nearly 50 years. The parade, held on June 22, 2016, was attended by around 1.3 million people, according to ESPN.

Despite the photograph being miscaptioned, the Facebook post uses the image to argue that Trump has public support, with the caption reading, ” I guess these are the 49% that don’t want Trump impeached.”

That percentage likely refers to an early October poll by Fox News, released Oct. 9, in which 51 percent of respondents indicated that they support the impeachment and removal of Trump. Of the remaining respondents, 40 percent expressed opposition to his impeachment, not 49 percent. Four percent of respondents supported impeachment but not removal, and 5 percent reported that they didn’t know.