FACT CHECK: Has Poland Refused To Allow The Building Of Mosques?

An image shared on Facebook alleges that Poland refuses to allow the construction of mosques until the Central European country can build churches in Saudi Arabia.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that the Polish government has taken such action.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post claims that Poland, a Christian-majority country, has refused to allow mosques to be built in the country until it can build churches in Saudi Arabia, with the caption reading, “How awesome is that?”

A similar post from February has been shared on Facebook more than 1,200 times. (RELATED: Does Trump Have No Financial Interests In Saudi Arabia?)

There is, however, no evidence that the Polish government has taken such action. Freedom of religion, including having places of worship, is protected under the Polish Constitution. A search of Polish legislation found no laws restricting the construction of mosques.

The Polish Embassy in London told Full Fact, a U.K.-based fact checking organization, that Poland had no policy of this nature.

In 2018, Polish parliament member Dominik Tarczynski tweeted two statements similar to the claim in the Facebook post. He made another comment to Breitbart the same year, saying that Saudi Arabia could build a mosque in Warsaw “once they agree for Poland to build a cathedral in Saudi Arabia.” These statements may have spurred the false claim that Poland refuses to allow the construction of mosques until the country can build a Christian church in Saudi Arabia.