FACT CHECK: Did Barack Obama Sign A $90 Million Deal With Netflix To Produce A Series ‘About Trump’s Impeachment’?

An image shared on Facebook claims that former President Barack Obama signed a $90 million deal with Netflix to produce a series “about Trump’s impeachment.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Obama signed such a deal. The claim likely stems from a satirical article published by The New Yorker in late September.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post, which is accompanied by a stylized portrait of the former president, alleges that Obama has signed a $90 million deal with Netflix to produce a series “about Trump’s impeachment.” (RELATED: Do Only 25% Of Americans Support Impeachment, As Trump Claims?)

“Obama said that casting for the roles of Trump and Mike Pence had already begun,” reads part of the caption.

While Obama and his wife Michelle did sign a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce content for the online streaming service in 2018, there is no evidence that they will make a series on impeachment. In fact, their production company, Higher Ground Productions, unveiled in April a slate of seven projects that will be released over the next several years. That line-up does not include any series about impeachment.

Furthermore, a spokesperson for Netflix confirmed to The Associated Press that the alleged deal in the Facebook post has not been made, nor is it under consideration. A spokeswoman for Obama also confirmed that the post’s claim is untrue, according to The Associated Press.

The claim likely stems from a satirical article entitled “Obama to Produce Netflix Series About Trump’s Impeachment,” published by The New Yorker on Sept. 27. The article, written by Andy Borowitz and clearly labeled as satire, came just three days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the initiation of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. To date, there has been no House vote to impeach the president.

A quick internet search also revealed that the text of the Facebook post matches Borowitz’s article nearly word-for-word.