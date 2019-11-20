FACT CHECK: Did Ronald Reagan Call Nancy Pelosi ‘Extremely Evil’?

An image shared on Facebook more than 400 times claims former President Ronald Reagan called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “extremely evil.”

“Pelosi the crime family,” reads the caption.

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller found no evidence that Reagan ever made the statement.

Fact Check:

“Nancy Pelosi is extremely evil, she comes from the Baltimore democrat corruption machine the D’Alesandro family, both her father Tom D’Alesandro and her brother Tommy D’Alesandro were mayors of Baltimore, a well oiled corrupt democrat family,” the Facebook post credits Reagan with saying.

However, there is no evidence that Reagan ever made the statement. A search for the quote in the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library’s digital archive returned no matches. It does not appear in his presidential diaries, correspondence or autobiography.

“Reagan often had a lighter touch with his enemies – he preferred the quip and the riposte to the slam and the slur – so it doesn’t really sound like him,” said Gil Troy, a history professor at McGill University, in an email to the Caller. “And he wasn’t the type to go so sweeping across so many generations.”

Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., served as mayor of Baltimore from 1947 to 1959, while her eldest brother, Thomas D’Alesandro III, served a term as mayor from 1967 to 1971. Both were members of the Democratic party. (RELATED: Did Pelosi Campaign On ‘Draining The Swamp’?)

Pelosi was early in her political career during Reagan’s presidency, with her being elected to Congress for the first time in 1987.