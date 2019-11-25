‘Democrats Ask, “Why Even Have A Second Amendment?”‘ – Did CNN Run This News Chyron?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a news chyron that reads, “CNN Exclusive: Democrats ask, ‘Why even have a Second Ammendment (sic)?'”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that CNN ever aired such a graphic.

Fact Check:

This isn’t the first time CNN has been the subject of viral misinformation on Facebook. Earlier this month, a post alleged that “CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon called Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi an “unarmed father of three” during a live broadcast. (RELATED: Did CNN’s Don Lemon Call al-Baghdadi An ‘Unarmed Father of Three’ During An Oct. 27 Broadcast?)

The image, posted Oct. 23, allegedly shows a CNN chyron beneath a photograph of an assault-style weapon. “Breaking News,” reads the supposed still from one of the network’s broadcasts. “CNN Exclusive: Democrats ask, ‘Why even have a Second Ammendment (sic)?'”

Yet, while CNN has extensively covered the subject of gun control on its broadcasts and website, there is no record of the cable news network ever airing this news chyron. No matching or similar graphics appear in Grabien, a video clip editing service.

Searching CNN’s website didn’t turn up any exclusive reports on Democrats questioning the usefulness of the Second Amendment either. In a 2017 video, former Republican Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy told anchor Chris Cuomo that Democrats want to “eradicate the Second Amendment,” but at no point did CNN use the chyron in the Facebook post.

A CNN spokesperson confirmed to PolitiFact that the chyron had, in fact, been fabricated.