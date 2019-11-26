FACT CHECK: Is Texas The Only State That Can Fly Its Flag At The Same Height As The American Flag?

A Facebook post claims that Texas is the only state where the state flag can fly at the same height as the American flag.

Verdict: False

No state flag may fly above the American flag, but, according to federal and state flag codes, a state flag can fly at the same height when displayed on an adjacent flagpole, with some provisions.

Fact Check:

Adopted in 1923, the U.S. Flag Code provides guidelines on how to properly treat and display the American flag. Many states, including Texas, have their own flag codes as well.

A popular legend claims that, because Texas was once an independent nation, it is the only state that can fly its flag at the same height at the U.S. flag. The Facebook post, which has garnered nearly 300 likes, makes a similar claim.

However, any state can fly its flag side-by-side with the American flag at the same height, with some provisions. (RELATED: Did Ryan Zinke Have A Special Flag Raised Whenever He Entered Agency Headquarters?)

No state flag can “be placed above or, if on the same level, to the right of the flag of the United States of America,” according to the U.S. Flag Code. Texas state code makes other stipulations: the flags should be displayed on flagpoles of equal height, and the flags themselves should be of approximately equal size.

The American flag must be displayed in the center and higher than other flags when flown with multiple state flags on separate flagpoles, according to the U.S. Flag Code. Similarly, it must be flown at the top when sharing the same flagpole.

No flag may fly above or in “superior prominence” to the U.S. flag, according to the U.S. Flag Code.