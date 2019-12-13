FACT CHECK: Did Trump Predict Brexit At His Scottish Golf Course ‘The Day Before’ The Vote?

During a Dec. 3 press conference in London, President Donald Trump repeated the claim that he predicted the outcome of the Brexit vote the day before it occurred, while reopening his Turnberry golf course in Scotland.

“You know that I was a fan of Brexit. I called it the day before,” said Trump. “I was opening up Turnberry, the day before Brexit.”

Verdict: False

The ceremony for the reopening of Trump’s Turnberry golf course occurred the day after the June 23, 2016, European Union (EU) referendum. Trump did accurately foretell the outcome of the vote, but his prediction came months earlier in a March 2016 ITV interview.

Fact Check:

Trump met with other NATO leaders in London early December to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance. During a Dec. 3 press conference, Trump once again said he predicted that the U.K. would vote to leave the EU the day before the referendum occurred. His prediction happened at the opening of his Turnberry golf course, he said.

“You know that I was a fan of Brexit. I called it the day before,” said Trump. “I was opening up Turnberry the day before Brexit. You were there; many of you were there. I mean, I recognize that many of you were there. And they asked me whether or not Brexit would happen. I said ‘yes,’ and everybody smiled and they laughed.”

The Brexit referendum occurred June 23, 2016, with a slim margin of U.K. citizens voting to leave the EU, according to BBC News. Trump did not arrive in Scotland for the reopening of the Trump Turnberry Resort until June 24, 2016, the day after the vote, according to numerous media reports.

Trump, who was the presumptive Republican presidential nominee at the time, tweeted his arrival in Scotland that morning — and even included a comment about the outcome of the vote. (RELATED: Were American Journalists Barred From Trump And Putin’s G20 Meeting?)

Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2016

“Just arrived in Scotland. Place is going wild over the vote. They took their country back, just like we will take America back. No games!” reads the tweet.

On June 22, 2016, the day before the referendum, Trump did discuss Brexit in a Fox Business interview, but he didn’t make a prediction about the vote’s outcome at any point, according to the video.

“I don’t think anybody should listen to me because I haven’t really focused on it very much,” Trump told anchor Maria Bartiromo. “But my inclination would be to get out because, you know, just go it alone.” (RELATED: Is Europe The US’s Largest Trading Partner?)

Yet, while there’s no record of him foretelling the outcome the day before the referendum, he did accurately predict that the U.K. would vote to leave the EU in a March 2016 interview with “Good Morning Britain” anchor Piers Morgan. He gave the interview from a studio in Florida, according to CNN.

“I think that Britain will separate from the EU,” Trump said during that interview. “I think that maybe it’s time, especially in light of what’s happening with the craziness that’s going on, with the migration, with people pouring in all over the place. I think that Britain will end up separating from the EU, that’s my opinion.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].