FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show A New York Times Article About Nevada Primary Polls

An image shared on Facebook more than 1,900 times purportedly shows a screen grab of a New York Times article with the headline: “Sanders Loses Third Place Spot in Nevada to Buttigieg.”

“Sanders drops to first place in the polls,” reads the caption.

Verdict: False

There’s no record of The New York Times ever publishing this article. A spokeswoman for the publication told the Daily Caller the image has been doctored. FiveThirtyEight‘s average of Nevada primary polls has Sanders in second place with 20.7 percent support.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 1,900 times, attempts to paint The New York Times in a negative light, suggesting that the publication put out an article with a misleading headline about Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ performance in Nevada primary polls.

“Sanders Loses Third Place Spot in Nevada to Buttigieg,” reads the alleged headline. (RELATED: Do Only 25% Of Americans Support Impeachment, As Trump Claims?)

A subheadline below that says, “As the senator rises to first in the polls, Buttigieg claims a strong lead behind Elizabeth Warren.”

There is, however, no evidence that The New York Times ever published the article shown in the Facebook post. A search of The New York Times archive turned up no matching or similar headlines.

“It is a doctored screenshot,” said Danielle Rhoades Ha, the vice president of communications at The New York Times, in an email to the Caller. “The New York Times did not write or publish the story.”

FiveThirtyEight shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading with 26.9 percent support in an average of Nevada Democratic primary polls, followed by Sanders at 20.7 percent and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 14.7 percent. The same average of polls puts South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg in fourth place with 8.2 percent support.

The Nevada Democratic presidential caucuses will take place on Feb. 22, 2020, according to the Nevada Secretary of State website.