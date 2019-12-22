FACT CHECK: Did Bernie Sanders Tweet, ‘My Object In Life Is To Dethrone God And Destroy Capitalism’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a screen grabbed tweet from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders that reads: “My object in life is to dethrone God and destroy capitalism.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Sanders making the statement on Twitter or elsewhere.

Fact Check:

Sanders, a Democratic Vermont senator, officially kicked off his 2020 presidential election campaign in February. He previously made a bid for the Democratic nomination during the 2016 election cycle.

An image falsely alleged in a post that Sanders tweeted about his aspiration to “dethrone God and destroy capitalism.” The supposed tweet dates back to Aug. 10, 2015. (RELATED: 5 Claims From Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Campaign Announcement Video)

However, the Daily Caller didn’t find any matching and similar tweets on either of his verified Twitter accounts. A search of ProPublica’s archive of deleted tweets yielded no results. There aren’t any credible sources linking the statement to him online either.

Sanders, who was raised Jewish, has spoken about his religious beliefs on a number of occasions during his political career. For instance, he told The Washington Post in a 2016 interview that he believes in God but is “not actively involved with organized religion.”

“Faith is a guiding principle in Bernie’s life. Everyone practices religion in a different way,” the Sanders campaign told the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa in a recent interview. “For Bernie, he would not be running for president of the United States if he did not have a strong religious and spiritual foundation.”

Sanders, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, has criticized “unfettered capitalism” in the past but also stated that he doesn’t “believe the government should own the means of production,” according to Time. In a June speech at George Washington University, Sanders proposed a “21st century economic bill of rights,” including health care, affordable housing, education and a living wage.