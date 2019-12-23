FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show ‘Wounded Female Veterans’

An image shared on Facebook more than 15,000 times allegedly shows eleven female veterans who have lost limbs in combat.

“Let’s not forget our wounded female veterans,” reads the caption. “Respect.”

Verdict: False

The image actually comes from a Brazilian advertising campaign for a prosthetics company. The photographer, Adriana Pavesi, told the Daily Caller that none of the women pictured have served in the military.

Fact Check:

This Facebook post attempts to use the image, which features eleven women who have lost limbs, to encourage support for female veterans. However, none of the women pictured are female veterans that lost limbs in combat. (RELATED: ‘Around 30 Percent Of Federal Workers Are Veterans’)

“No one in this photo had served as military,” said Pavesi, the Brazilian photographer who took the picture, in an email to the Caller. “It’s a 2017 Ad campaign for a Prosthetic Company called Conforpés. This photo was a cover of the calendar in 2017.”

The photo, previously debunked by Snopes, does indeed come from an advertising campaign for Conforpés, a Brazilian prosthetics company. The campaign sought to raise money for people who cannot afford prosthetics and to reduce stigma against disabilities, according Globo.com.

Camille Rodrigues, a swimmer born with a leg malformation, and Jaqueline Felisberto, a banker who lost her leg in an accident as a child, modeled for the calendar, along with a number of other women, according to Globo.com.