FACT CHECK: Did George Zimmerman Get Into A Fight With Rapper Boosie Badazz?

An image shared on Facebook claims that George Zimmerman, the Florida man acquitted of the 2012 killing of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin, got into a physical altercation with rapper Boosie Badazz at a Walmart.

“Lil Boosie and Zimmerman allegedly get into it outside of Florida Wal-Mart,” reads the headline.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence the incident ever happened. Boosie debunked the claim on his Instagram.

Fact Check:

The story shared on Facebook stated that Boosie, a rapper formerly known as Lil Boosie, recognized Zimmerman outside of a Miami Walmart and called Zimmerman out for his role in Martin’s death, leading to a physical altercation in which both sustained injuries.

“Boosie is currently in custody and will appear before a judge for assault charges next week,” reads part of the post. (RELATED: ‘Book Of Yeezus’ — Did Kanye West Publish A Bible That Replaces ‘God’ With His Name?)

Instagram user My Mix Tapez first shared the story, according to the New York Post and Heavy.com. The image shared on Facebook features a screen grab of that account’s post.

However, the story appears to have no merit. No media outlets reported on the alleged physical altercation. If Zimmerman had gotten into a scuffle with Boosie, it would have been picked up by the media, as both are public figures to varying extents.

Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, later posted a video on his official Instagram account denying that the altercation ever took place.

“Service announcement from Boosie. I never seen George in my life but on TV. This is a lie. Leave me alone,” Boosie said. “I never seen George Zimmerman in my life. George don’t know me. Talking about I did something to him in Walmart, that is a lie.”

Zimmerman has made headlines a number of times since his 2013 acquittal of killing Martin. He filed a $100 million lawsuit in December 2019 against Florida prosecutors, Martin’s family and others, alleging that a key witness in the trial was “an imposter,” according to ABC News.

An attorney for Zimmerman did not respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].