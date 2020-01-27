FACT CHECK: Video Claims A NYC Restaurant Got A License To Serve Human Meat

A video shared on Facebook more than 3,200 times claims a New York City restaurant received a license to serve human meat.

Verdict: False

The original video source retracted its report. The claim appears to have originated with a 2016 satire article.

Fact Check:

The YouTube video features a Clearview TV News broadcast reporting that Skins, a restaurant in New York City, has received a license to serve human meat. It has more than 147,000 views to date.

“As a species, we are at the top of the food chain, and the only meat left to tackle was other humans,” the video quotes Michelin star chef Mario Dorcy as saying. “We battled long and hard to be able to serve human meat in our restaurant, and the government finally conceded that we were in the right.”

Clearview TV retracted its report Dec. 3 upon discovering it was “fiction,” but social media users have continued to share the video, portraying it as a real news story. (RELATED: Was Jane Fonda Denied Service At A Restaurant Run By A Vietnam Veteran?)

The claim likely comes from a March 2016 article from Empire News, a parody news website that describes its content as satire “intended for entertainment purposes only.” That article names the same chef and quotes him as making the same comment.

But, as Empire News clearly disclaims on its website, neither the restaurant nor the chef mentioned in the video actually exist. There is no record of a New York City restaurant operating under the name Skin, and the chef’s name hasn’t been mentioned in the Michelin Guide’s coverage of chefs and restaurants.

The Food and Drug Administration told the Daily Caller it considers the sale of “human meat” to be illegal. Most states also have laws that prohibit people from obtaining and consuming human flesh, according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School.