FACT CHECK: Did Kobe Bryant And Daughter Gianna Have The Same Birthday?

An image shared on Facebook claims former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, had the same birthday.

Verdict: False

Kobe and Gianna Bryant did not share the same birthday. His birthday was in August, while hers was in May.

Fact Check:

Misinformation about the victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Giana and seven other individuals has spread widely across social media. In this case, a post claims Kobe and Gianna Bryant shared the same birthday.

“Wow so sad they both share the same birthday but of course different years and die on the same day,” reads the post. “Bonded forever.” (RELATED: Viral Video Claims To Show Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crashing)

That is, however, not the case. Kobe Bryant was born on Aug. 23, according to the NBA website, while 13-year-old Gianna celebrated her birthday on May 1. They shared a passion for basketball.

On May 1, Kobe Bryant posted photos of Gianna on Instagram to wish her a happy 13th birthday.

“Happy 13th birthday my Gigi! I love you beyond measure baby #teen #daddysgirl #tauro #mambacita,” reads the caption.

Many celebrities, athletes and politicians paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant in the aftermath of the tragedy. Fans in the Philippines painted a giant mural of the pair embracing on a Manila basketball court, according to ESPN.

The Daily Caller has previously fact-checked misinformation related to the tragic helicopter crash. On Jan. 27, we debunked a post claiming former NBA player Rick Fox was among the nine victims.