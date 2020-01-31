FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims California Is Registering Non-Citizens To Vote And Not Complying With The ‘Federal Election Integrity Program’

An image shared on Facebook claims California is registering non-citizens to vote and refusing to cooperate with the so-called “Federal Election Integrity Program.”

Verdict: False

The post mischaracterizes a 2018 ordinance that allowed some non-citizens in San Francisco to only vote in school board elections. There’s no record of a “Federal Election Integrity Program” ever existing.

Fact Check:

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a measure that affords some non-citizens the right to vote in school board elections in 2018, reported the Los Angeles Times. In response, some social media users posted images with misleading claims about the measure, suggesting that California should lose its voting rights and congressional representatives as a penalty.

“Now that California is registering non-citizens to vote and has refused to Cooperate with the Federal Election Integrity Program, all votes from California should be nullified and Federal Representatives from the State be removed from Congress for the benefit of all the states,” claims one such post.

That local ordinance, however, only allows non-citizens who are of legal voting age and are the parent, guardian or caregiver of a child living in the city to vote in school board elections, according to the San Francisco Department of Elections. It does not permit them to vote in any other elections.

The post’s claim that California refuses to comply with the “Federal Election Integrity Program” doesn’t hold up either – the program does not appear to exist. (RELATED: Do The Senators Who Voted To Confirm Kavanaugh Represent 44 Percent Of The US Population?)

It may be a reference to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which was created in 2017 to address “improper voter registrations, improper voting, fraudulent voter registrations, and fraudulent voting.” The commission was dissolved in January 2018.

Similar claims have been circulating since at least 2018, according to FactCheck.org.