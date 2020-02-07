FACT CHECK: Have Jennifer Aniston And Other Stars Decided To Start A ‘Celebrities For Trump’ Company?

An image shared on Facebook more than 2,700 times claims actress Jennifer Aniston and other Hollywood stars have decided to start a “Celebrities for Trump” company.

Verdict: False

There’s no record of such a company in California. Aniston’s publicist debunked the claim in an email statement to the Daily Caller.

Fact Check:

This isn’t the first social media users have made dubious claims about Aniston’s political affiliation. The “Friends” actress appeared last year in a doctored image on Facebook wearing a lewd Biden campaign shirt.

“Me and all the Trump supporter celebrities decided to make a company named ‘Celebrities for Trump,’ which fights against all anti Trump celebrities,” a viral post now credits Aniston with saying. “I think President Trump needs our support.”

There is, however, no evidence of Aniston or any other celebrities starting such a company. The Caller found no record of any corporation or limited liability company called “Celebrities for Trump” registered with the office of the California secretary of state.

“The story [in question] is absurd and 100 percent false,” Aniston’s publicist, Stephen Huvane, told the Caller in an email. “Jennifer has never said that statement nor would she ever start any organization that would support Trump.” (RELATED: Did Jennifer Aniston Wear A ‘Handsy’ Joe Biden T-Shirt?)

Aniston has supported at least one Democratic candidate this election cycle, making the claim even more dubious. In May 2019, the “Friends” actress donated $250 to South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign, according to Federal Election Commission documents. She has previously contributed $36,100 to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and $30,700 to the Democratic National Committee.

The claim, debunked by Snopes in 2017, originated with the headline of an article that combined a story about a Saturday Night Live skit poking fun at Trump and a story about a debunked rumor that Aniston launching a clothing line with the Home Shopping Network.