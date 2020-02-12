FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show A Wuhan Lab With The Same Logo As The Fictional ‘Resident Evil’ Lab

An image shared on Facebook more than 7,100 times claims a biological research lab in Wuhan, China, shares the same logo as the the fictional lab responsible for a viral outbreak in the “Resident Evil” game franchise.

“Here we go,” reads the caption.

Verdict: False

The company operates out of Shanghai, not Wuhan. Resemblance between the two logos appears to be coincidental.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post uses the logos to suggest a connection between a real biological research company and Umbrella Corporation, the fictional lab responsible for a viral outbreak that plays a key role in the plot of the “Resident Evil” video games.

“In #ResidentEvil the Umbrella Corporation releases a virus that infects the people of Raccoon City,” reads the post. “A biological research lab with the exact same logo as the Umbrella Corporation can be found in the city where the #CoronaVirus outbreak originated. Corona is an anagram for Racoon (sic).”

The viral image provides the location of the real biological research company by showing its name. Shanghai Ruilan Bao Hu San Biotech Limited is based in the Pujiang District of Shanghai, more than 500 miles away from the central city of Wuhan where the novel coronavirus is believed to have originated.

Shanghai Ruilan Bao Hu San Biotech Limited offers services such as “accurate health testing consultation, health assessment services, disease prevention and consultation, and health conditioning,” according to a translation of its website. (RELATED: No, The WHO Did Not Officially Designate Coronavirus As A Plague)

While the logos bear some coincidental resemblance to each other, the company is located in a different city. We rate the claim false.