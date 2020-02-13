FACT CHECK: Are People Using Red Porch Lights To Signal Their Homes Are Gun-Free?

An image shared on Facebook claims people use red porch lights to signal that their homes are gun-free zones.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that people have used this method to signal gun-free zones. The claim originated on a satire website.

Fact Check:

The image falsely alleges in a post that a trend called “red lighting,” in which people install red bulbs in their porch lights to indicate gun-free zones, has become popular among activists who oppose guns. It then encourages Facebook users to like and share the post if they disagree with the tactic.

“A Gun Free Safe Home is everything America is supposed to be,” the post quotes someone named Jane Seymore as saying. (RELATED: Are Most Gun Crimes Committed With Handguns?)

There is, however, no evidence that people opposed to guns are using red porch lights to signal that their homes are gun-free. The Daily Caller searched the internet and news coverage for such a trend but only found media outlets debunking it.

The claim appears to have originated on ImmediateSafety.org, where a 2015 article described the same “red lighting” trend and quoted Seymore, a director at the nonexistent Department of Protecting Everyone. Though the website doesn’t describe its articles as satirical or fake, the headlines of other stories posted on it indicate that its content is indeed fictional.

Those headlines include “Google Driverless Car Flips Off Asia Woman Driver” and “Donald Trump Replaces George Washington Painting In The Oval Office With Vigo The Carpathian.”