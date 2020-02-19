FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Market Where The Coronavirus Outbreak Originated?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows the seafood market in Wuhan, China, where the novel 2019 coronavirus is believed to have originated.

“Take a look at the market in Wuhan, China, where the Corona virus originated,” reads the caption. “This market is the centre (sic) of the outbreak.”

Verdict: False

The video actually shows a wildlife market located in Indonesia.

Fact Check:

Health officials believe the coronavirus outbreak may have originated in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, according to the Wall Street Journal. Cases of the novel respiratory virus have now been confirmed in at least 25 countries as of Feb. 18, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports.

A viral post alleges its video footage, which features live and dead animals being sold in close proximity to each other, depicts that Wuhan market. It has been viewed more than 15,100 times since being posted on Jan. 28.

However, the market captured in the video is not located in Wuhan or any other Chinese city, contrary to the post’s claim. It actually shows the Langowan market located in North Sulawesi, Indonesia.

At the beginning of the video, a title card that roughly translates to “Langowan EXTREME Market” reveals the true location of the market. A sign visible in the video also reads “Langowan Market Office” when translated to English, according to The Associated Press.

The footage dates back to at least July 2019, when it was posted on YouTube with the description saying, “The most extreme food in the world is only in Langowan Market.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show A Chinese Coronavirus Hospital In Wuhan)

China has reported 72,528 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,870 deaths to the WHO at the time of publication.