FACT CHECK: Did Barack Obama Endorse Michael Bloomberg?

An image shared on Facebook more than 1,800 times claims former President Barack Obama endorsed former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for president.

“If Joe Biden is so great, then why is Obama endorsing Bloomberg?” reads the post.

Verdict: False

Obama has not endorsed Bloomberg or any other 2020 presidential candidate to date.

Fact Check:

Bloomberg’s campaign recently put out an advertisement that highlights the former New York City mayor’s past work with Obama on issues such as gun safety, education and youth employment.

Several Obama administration officials, the New York Post noted, pushed back on the ad’s portrayal of Bloomberg and Obama’s relationship. For instance, former National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor tweeted, “It’s jarring to see all these Bloomberg ads suggest Obama has endorsed him, especially considering how… perfunctory his endorsement of Obama was back in 2012.”

One viral Facebook post, which has been shared more than 1,800 times, claims that Obama has formally endorsed Bloomberg, appearing to reference the fact that Obama has not endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, who is also vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. (Biden has said he asked Obama not to endorse his campaign.)

But the post’s claim that Obama endorsed Bloomberg’s bid for the White House doesn’t hold up. (RELATED: Do 2,900 Children Die From Gun Violence Every Year?)

Endorsements of presidential candidates frequently make national headlines. If Obama had endorsed Bloomberg for president, it would have been picked up by the media, yet no news outlets have reported on it, and neither has issued a press release.

Obama has not formally endorsed any Democratic candidates to date in the 2020 election cycle, according to Politico. He has, however, given advice to Bloomberg and other Democratic candidates in private meetings, The New York Times reported.

The Office of Barack and Michelle Obama and the Bloomberg campaign did not respond to requests for comment.